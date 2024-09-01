Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,873,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 431,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,259,000 after buying an additional 328,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,079,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 1,916,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

