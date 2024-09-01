Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441,433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $242,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

TYL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.87. 294,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,068 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.