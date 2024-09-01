Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.51% of Altria Group worth $396,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 8,010,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.