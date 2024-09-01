Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.56% of NexGen Energy worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 111,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905,444 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,132,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,125. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.40 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

