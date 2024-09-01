Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.53% of Gatos Silver worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GATO shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of GATO stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 484,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,595. The firm has a market cap of $872.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

