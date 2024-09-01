Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,530. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

