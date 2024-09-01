Van ECK Associates Corp Has $191.67 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,104,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,520,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.54% of Coeur Mining worth $191,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

