Van ECK Associates Corp Has $22.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,014,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,720,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Southern stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

