Van ECK Associates Corp Has $27.09 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $27,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after buying an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after purchasing an additional 691,497 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SU traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,311,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.