Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,311,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $903.87. 991,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $954.39. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

