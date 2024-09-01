Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,901 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Synopsys worth $755,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Read Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $519.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,773. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day moving average of $565.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.