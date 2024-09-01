Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Block worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Block Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. 5,850,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,630. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.