Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Applied Digital worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 536,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,775,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,534. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.