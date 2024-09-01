Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.90% of Silvercorp Metals worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,619,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 367.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SVM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,795,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,323. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $820.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

