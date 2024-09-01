Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 167,553 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,139,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167,553 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $370,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.84. 682,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,788. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.