Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,868 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,806,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 747,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 395,364 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,529,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,285,000 after purchasing an additional 91,986 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,294,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.17. 1,429,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,787. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.