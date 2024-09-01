VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,427 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.11% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 298,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 706,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 193,888 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 460,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,411. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

