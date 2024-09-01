VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
XMPT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
