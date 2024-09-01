VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
