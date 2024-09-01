Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 2,058,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,207. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.