Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

