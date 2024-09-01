Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Cut by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

