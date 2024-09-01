Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

