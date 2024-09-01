Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

