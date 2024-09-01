Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.