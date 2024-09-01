Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.