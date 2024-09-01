Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 143,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.55. 955,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day moving average of $354.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.