Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,358. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

