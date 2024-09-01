Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,450,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.