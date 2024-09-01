Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 10.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,624. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average is $244.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

