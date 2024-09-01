Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,773. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.