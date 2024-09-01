Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

