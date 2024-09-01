Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.31.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
