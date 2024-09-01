Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.