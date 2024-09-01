Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Boosted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $43,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

