Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.