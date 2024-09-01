Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 107.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,564.3% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.38. 210,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

