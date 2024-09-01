Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.45. 206,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

