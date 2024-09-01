Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,923,000 after buying an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $518.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.29.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
