Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $518.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

