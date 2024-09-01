Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,244,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

