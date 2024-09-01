Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,490.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.76. 30,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,003. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

