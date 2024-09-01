Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,601,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

