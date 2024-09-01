Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.