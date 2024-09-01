Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $192.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

