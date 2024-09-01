Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.13.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

