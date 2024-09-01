Velas (VLX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Velas has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $397,536.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,626,625,903 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

