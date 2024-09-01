Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Vericel accounts for about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 61.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 277,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,252. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,159.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

