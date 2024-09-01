Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Veritex has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 767.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 245,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

