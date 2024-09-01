Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 92,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,009,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,193,840. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

